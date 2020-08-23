August is National Black Business Month, and it’s just in time for Egypt Otis’ vision to come alive.
That vision is a bookstore, but not just any bookstore.
“A bookstore,” said Otis. “But I didn’t want it to be just a bookstore, hence the word ‘comma.’ I wanted it to be a place where we could just celebrate culture and a space where we can have various topics and conversations and discussions about things that are very pivotal in our world right now.”
It’s a vision that she’s had for years, but is almost ready to bring it to life.
She says it’s the perfect place.
“Here in Flint, we’re one of the poorest cities in the nation, and we have some of the lowest literacy levels in the nation,” said Otis. “And that’s something we need to address.”
Not only the perfect place, but also the perfect time.
“The perfect time to do it,” said Otis. “Especially with that’s been going on with the political climate.”
It’s a space she says Flint has been lacking.
“This is something that I would go to Ann Arbor and I would go to Detroit and try to get a little bit of snapchat of what we’re going to have here because I didn’t have that representation in my own city, and that’s a problem,” said Otis.
She wanted a space to showcase Black and Brown authors and artists and she wanted to be the one to make it happen.
“You need to sometimes take a bet on yourself basically, and just invest and just do everything 100%,” said Otis. “And that’s really what I’ve been doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.