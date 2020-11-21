SodexoMAGIC Holiday Hope helped bring Thanksgiving to 750 families Saturday.
This is Morris Peterson, retired NBA player and Flint native's, 6th year offering his time.
He says it's something he wouldn't miss.
"This is my alma mater here, Northwestern [High School],” Peterson said. “So right in my back yard, right in my front yard. It's always great to be back here and serve the community."
The same community he grew up in.
"We never judge anybody, we just offer our help,” he said. “And that's what it's all about. That's why we have a special group of people here."
The special group of people including Peterson, Antonio Smith, Mateen Cleaves, and Miles Bridges, with Larry Johnson, brother of Magic Johnson, coordinating it.
Their goal? Simple.
"We wanted to bring sunshine, a bright smile to their faces," Johnson said.
Consider that accomplished.
"You can see through the masks,” Johnson said. “They were just happy to be able to see those guys and also be able to get a meal for Thanksgiving."
It's all made possible by volunteers.
"Young people from our school district, people from the community, people from other parts of the United States have come in to bless Flint," said Kevelin Jones, assistant super intendent at Flint Community Schools.
"They can see another day and won't worry about what I have to cook on Thanksgiving, or where I have to get my food from for Thanksgiving,” said volunteer Pamela Williams. “They already have it because we're providing it for them."
Due to increased need, the amount of food given away this year was doubled compared to previous years.
"By the grace of god, we got people to step in and we got this done," Johnson said.
