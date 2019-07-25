NBA star Kyle Kuzma returned to his Mid-Michigan hometown to not only give back, but to inspire the youth as well.
“For me, it’s all about paving the way for the younger generation,” said Kyle Kuzma.
From the bricks of the vehicle city to the glory of the NBA, Kuzma signed with the Los Angeles Lakers but said he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He said that’s why he hosts a basketball camp for youth in Flint.
“This means a lot to give back to the city of Flint. This is one thing that I always loved, giving back every single year. For one, I’m really not back to often,” Kuzma said.
Kuzma worked with the Dreambuilders Foundation and United Healthcare Community Plan of Michigan to make the camp happen.
Students honed their basketball skills and learned about nutrition.
Julius Barron brought his son because he feels it's great for the kids and it’s something positive to do.
“This is a great thing for the kids. This is good for his fan club. This is like that I mean, I’m a big Lakers fan. I’m a very big Kyle Kuzma fan. I think I was more excited than my son was,” Barron said.
On Thursday, Kuzma gave away more than 300 backpacks to students in his hometown. Organizers also gave away school supplies, hygiene products, and other essentials.
Kuzma wants the kids to walk away with something for their future.
“To have hope. That’s one thing you can’t really get basketball skills in two days. It’s pretty much impossible but one thing you can do is get motivated and also have fun. At the end of the day, that’s the most important thing,” Kuzma said.
