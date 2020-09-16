“It can be the landmark in the city for people to know, hey that’s my girl from Flint,” said Kyona McGhee, an attorney and owner of Trademark My Stuff.
It was all a dream for McGhee.
“I grew up in the neighborhood, same cornerstones going to the same grocery store, same events,” said McGhee.
Now she’s back in the area investing in the revitalization and growth of Downtown Flint. She opened her law office called Trademark My Stuff on Saginaw St.
“I get to marry my world of law and entrepreneurship together by helping fellow entrepreneurs develop their brands and protect their brand,” said McGhee.
It’s a place where residents can turn their dreams into a reality with business consultations, assistance filing LLC’s and registering federal trademarks.
“It’s essential to owning the business that you’re building just to make sure it’s here for decades to come,” said McGhee.
That’s something that McGhee had to learn the hard way after launching a Christian t-shirt line called Daughter of a King.
“Shortly after we hit six figures in sales for this t-shirt company, I found out that this business was trademarked.”
It forced her to halt all operations under that name.
She said it was a traumatizing experience that helped birth her business. Now, she’s living out her dream and she wants to help others in her hometown do the same.
“Do not allow these times or struggles to try to darken your dreams,” said McGhee. “Your dreams are real and as long as you keep walking towards them, you’ll wake up and be walking in them just like I did.”
