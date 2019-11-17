A non-profit organization is making sure those in need get a Thanksgiving dinner and stay warm ahead of a cold winter.
Well of Hope will host its 11th annual Blessed to be a Blessing Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Center for Hope, 812 Root St. in Flint.
More than 50 volunteers will be working to give turkey dinners with dressing, macaroni and cheese, yams, and dessert.
At the end of dinner, guests will be given a free pair of socks, collected by a city-wide drive sponsored by ELGA Credit Union.
Chia Morgan, the founder and coordinator of the annual dinner, said cooks are preparing for 600 guests and she is expecting each guest to leave with six to eight pairs of socks.
The event will also have raffles and giveaways with DJ C-Nice providing live entertainment.
Anyone who needs transportation to the dinner can call the Well of Hope office at (810) 789-3407 until Nov. 30.
