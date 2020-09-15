A group in Flint is trying to raise money to close some gaps in education funding for three area schools.
“We were trying to think about how we could be a help to the community during COVID,” Ebonie Gibson said.
Gibson is an ambassador for the nonprofit organization "Black Millennials 4 Flint". After hearing about the budget cuts in northside schools because of the pandemic the group wanted to help.
“We were really concerned about education for children during that time and how there were gaps within learning,” she said.
Gaps like not having access to Wi-Fi, devices for virtual learning and basic school supplies.
“There are homes with multiple children in the home, they may not have the proper devices to allow all of their children to learn at one time,” Gibson said. “There’s also challenges with Wi-Fi, every home doesn’t have access to strong internet connection.”
Obstacles that turned into an opportunity for the group to raise money for three northside schools, Brownell STEM Academy, Holmes STEM Academy and Eagles Nest Academy.
“The funding that could be raised through this campaign will allow us to decrease the technology gap, really bring in technological equity to our scholars,” said Denisha Rawls-Smith, president of Eagles Nest.
The organization hopes to raise $9,000 through their all neighbors fundraising campaign to help students succeed.
“There's so many barriers and so many challenges and I believe the funds that are being raised will be able to impact the community and those schools in a very unique way,” Gibson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.