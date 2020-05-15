The Flint Odyssey House Inc. announced a new supportive housing program for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are seeking treatment for substance use disorders.
The Medical Recovery Housing was evolved as a quick response to the evolving pandemic and is located in Flint.
"This unprecedented pandemic we are experiencing is affecting every aspect of life, especially the deep corners of addiction,” states FOH. “Oftentimes, the window of time a person is willing to seek or accept help is short and fleeting. We don’t want the diagnosis of a coronavirus infection to be a barrier to treatment for substance use disorders. We see a strong need for this specialized recovery housing option, and Flint Odyssey House, Inc., has the staff, expertise, and infrastructure to make it happen. We will continue to adapt and strengthen the program as the pandemic plays out.”
The housing provides an opportunity to recover in a safe and supportive environment while learning and understanding the next steps in eliminating the use of drugs and alcohol.
To be accepted into the program, a person needs to have a history of alcohol or drug abuse, be seeking recovery services and have tested positive for COVID-19.
The program is available for both male and female residents.
Medical staff will monitor the residents throughout their stay and provide assistance in securing food and recovery support.
Residents must be approved for the program through the Genesee County or St. Clair County access offices.
Genesee County’s office can be reached at (877) 346-3648 and St. Clair County’s office can be reached at (888) 225-4447.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.