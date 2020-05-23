Flint residents can be tested for COVID-19 for free during a two-day drive-thru event at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
The Michigan National Guard will be assisting with testing at the church on Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24.
Testing will be available from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020. The church is located at 2120 N. Saginaw St. but those seeking testing should approach the building from North Street to the East Hamilton Ave. entrance.
Officials said residents do not have to make an appointment and they do not need a doctors notice.
“We must continue to be proactive in our fight against this deadly virus,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We are still in the middle of this battle and we must continue to be vigilant. Testing is an important tool to stop the spread and save lives.”
“Testing is an important tool to stop the spread of coronavirus. Especially as restrictions begin loosening, it is important for people to be tested so that they do not unknowingly endanger those around them,” said Genesee County Health Officer John McKellar.
“The church is a place of worship, but also a place of service,” said Rev. Daniel Moore, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. “We welcome this opportunity to serve our community and help in the fight against COVID-19.”
Officials said testing will be conducted by Michigan National Guard soldiers who are medically trained. Residents will be notified of their test results from the Genesee County Health Department.
