Tomorrow is Super Tuesday here in Michigan and the mayor of Flint is offering free parking.
The Flint Downtown Development Authority posted on its Facebook that all on-street parking will be free on Tuesday, March 10 for election day.
According to the post, the Flint City Council and Mayor Sheldon Neeley approved this action.
TV5 will have complete election coverage on-air, online, and on the TV5 mobile app.
