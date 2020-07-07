The City of Flint is offering its residents free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10.
The free testing is provided through a continued partnership of state, county, and local entities, according to city officials.
The testing will be offered at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church located at 2120 N. Saginaw St.
City officials said residents do not need a doctor’s order or an appointment to get tested.
Walk-up or drive-thru testing is available.
The testing is conducted by the Michigan National Guard and the results will be given by the Genesee County Health Department.
“Testing is an important tool to help limit the spread of this deadly disease,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “I encourage all residents to get tested, even if you are not symptomatic. As restrictions are relaxed and more people begin interacting outside of their homes, you need to know for sure that you aren’t unknowingly putting your loved ones at risk.”
For more information on other testing locations across the state, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.