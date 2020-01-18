A Flint city councilman compared the council's leader to Adolf Hitler and gave her a Nazi salute during a contentious meeting.
Councilman Eric Mays and President Monica Galloway had been verbally clashing at Monday's meeting.
The Flint Journal and Detroit News report that Mays accused Galloway of being rude to him and told her she was acting like Hitler, and that he performed the salute.
Galloway said Wednesday that she was sorry for what transpired, calling it "inappropriate and insensitive."
Mays says he was using Hitler as "an analogy for dictatorship," and that he feels targeted by Galloway.
