Mayor Sheldon Neeley and City Council President Monica Galloway have teamed up to ask residents to be courteous of their neighbors and the elderly as they look to celebrate Independence Day.
According to officials, The City of Flint limits the use of fireworks to the day before, the day of, and the day after major holidays. The city also bans the use of fireworks between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.
Officials said state law allows fireworks from June 29 through July 4 from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. in celebration of Independence Day.
“Please be mindful of your neighbors,” Neeley said. “While it may seem harmless, your elderly neighbors, families with young children, and those with household pets are being significantly impacted.”
“The safety of our residents must always be considered. Many times, these fireworks give the sound of gunshots and may cause fear. Please be courteous,” Galloway said.
Officials said the state also allows for fireworks the Saturday and Sunday preceding Labor Day as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
According to officials, fireworks laws have undergone significant change in the state over the last decade, including a brief period during which almost all fireworks restrictions were lifted. They said it is legal to buy and possess fireworks at any time, but the state now allows cities to significantly limit their use except for the days mandated by law.
Officials said The City of Flint statute allows for fireworks on the day before, the day of, and the day after the following holidays:
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Washington’s Birthday
- Memorial Day
- July 4th/Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
According to officials, any violations of the ordinance are punishable by a $500 fine and seizure of fireworks.
Officials said the regulations do not apply to low-impact or novelty fireworks, which are often handheld or stay on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.