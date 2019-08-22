The City of Flint is taking steps to end opioid abuse and provide support to families.
Earlier this year, the city announced a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies. Mayor Karen Weaver said the marketing of powerful painkillers contributed to the opioid epidemic in the city.
She also said the city took an economic hit responding to the epidemic.
Mayor weaver talked with families Thursday and gave an update on that litigation.
Weaver said any financial relief from that lawsuit could take a long time as it goes through the court system
The Opioid Townhall at Berston Field House wasn’t just about possible future funding, residents and city leaders were able to discuss how they are navigating through this opioid crisis.
Doctors and first responders were able to convey how they have been hit by this drug epidemic as well.
Flint Police Department said Flint is one of the top communities in the state impacted by these drugs.
Mayor Weaver hopes this Townhall will help the community come together and fight opioids.
“I hope this shows people that it’ a real problem for everybody,” Weaver said. “Doctors need to fight this.”
The mayor said they are hoping to win the lawsuit filed against manufactures and distributors of opioids because of the strain these drugs have put on resources. She isn’t sure when the lawsuit might wrap up.
