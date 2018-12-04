Flint officials say they are a year ahead of schedule in tackling a court-mandated order to deal with lead service lines as the Michigan city recovers from its contaminated water crisis, but an environmental group disputes it.
The city says it's checked more than 18,000 service lines, and replaced 7,700. Mayor Karen Weaver said Tuesday there are between 10,000 and 12,000 more to check and officials have dealt with those deemed the highest priority.
"We have gone over 18,000 and it's a day for celebration. And it is, it's a wonderful thing for the residents and for the city of Flint because if we hadn't achieved that, there were going to be some consequences. They could have taken the money back if we had not reached these 18,000 pipes. So that's what's so great about this is we achieved this in record time," Weaver said.
Last year, the state of Michigan gave the city of Flint $97 million to excavate lead service lines. This came after the city's water system was contaminated by lead when corrosive water from the Flint River wasn't properly treated in 2014.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, which is part of a lawsuit over the lead issue, says the city hasn't prioritized homes most likely to have lead and galvanized steel pipes. It adds thousands of the excavated pipes have been copper.
A landmark legal settlement reached early last year calls for fully removing the lead pipes by the end of next year.
Weaver said she is thrilled to be a full year ahead of schedule, but she cautions the work is not over to repair the trust lost in the city.
"Because we have surpassed the 18,000 mark people say, 'well what's going on next? What are you doing?' I say we're going to keep going. We're going to keep going because one of the things we have said is we want to be sure we have addressed all of the lead and galvanized pipelines," Weaver said.
The mayor also encouraged residents to continue drinking only bottled or filtered water until all the pipe replacements are complete, and more testing has been done on the water quality.
"We want to test the water and we don't want to do a one and done test. We want to test this for a period of time to give people the comfort that they need because this is a trust issue and we're still building trust," Weaver said.
Weaver also said once the replacements are complete, officials will turn their eye to restoring properties that were damaged during the pipe replacements.
"I think she's doing a good job. We sure need clean water," said Mary Davis, Flint resident.
James Badgett, another resident, has been using bottled water since the crisis broke in 2014. He said things are looking up.
"It feels good. You know, they're getting it done. They're right on them pipes now," Badgett said.
Not everyone in the city of Flint is impressed.
Willie Lill said he still has no trust within the city.
"I ain't happy about none of that crap because it shouldn't have never happened in the beginning," Lill said.
Residents hope it gets better.
"We do need that water because it's just dangerous," Badgett said.
