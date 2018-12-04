Flint officials say they are a year ahead of schedule in tackling a court-mandated order to deal with lead service lines as the Michigan city recovers from its contaminated water crisis, but an environmental group disputes it.
The city says it's checked more than 18,000 service lines, and replaced 7,700. Mayor Karen Weaver said Tuesday there are between 10,000 and 12,000 more to check and officials have dealt with those deemed the highest priority.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, which is part of a lawsuit over the lead issue, says the city hasn't prioritized homes most likely to have lead and galvanized steel pipes. It adds thousands of the excavated pipes have been copper.
A landmark legal settlement reached early last year calls for fully removing the lead pipes by the end of next year.
The mayor also encouraged residents to continue drinking only bottled or filtered water until all the pipe replacements are complete, and more testing has been done on the water quality.
Weaver also said once the replacements are complete, officials will turn their eye to restoring properties that were damaged during the pipe replacements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.