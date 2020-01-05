The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety reminds students that there is a medical amnesty law.
The amnesty law better ensures that minors at medical risk as a result of alcohol intoxication will receive prompt, appropriate medical attention.
Officials said minors will be exempt from prosecution if, after consuming alcohol, they voluntarily present themselves or initiate contact with law enforcement or medical services to obtain medical assistance for a legitimate health care concern.
To find out who all qualifies for medical amnesty, click here.
