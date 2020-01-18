Flint one of the hardest-hit areas from weekend storm

Flint was one of the hardest-hit areas, recording up to 7 inches in some spots.
“This morning was hard as heck, but we good now,” said Laronzo Southhall.
Drivers across Genesee County, like Southhall, said they had a real rough commute Saturday morning as another winter storm hit the region.
It brought with it around 7 inches of snow in some areas of Genesee County.
That’s something residents like Rod Bellamy said made for one tough shoveling session.
“I shoveled for probably, took me about two hours because of the heaviness of the snow around my driveway,” Bellamy said.
He’s not alone because other residents like Johnny Peterson said that this weekend’s snowfall was so intense he even needed a little extra help from those on his street.
“I had a neighbor that had one of those little dune buggies that’s got a blade on it, so he did my driveway and two more driveways, so that saved me a lot of work,” Peterson said.
But like most Mid-Michigan residents, they said this winter weather is nothing new to them.
Which is why they’re offering up some handy advice for those who may not be used to it.
“Just be careful, leave a lot of distance it’s hard to stop,” Bellamy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.