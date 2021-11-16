Disney and the National Recreation and Park Association are donating a $40,000 grant that will be used to fix Flint Parks.
The grant will be used to focus accessibility and amenities at Sarvis and Iroquois Park in the 2nd ward of Flint. Both park adopters want to increase ADA access by installing curb cuts and making designated handicapped parking spots.
The grants will also be used to address access to playgrounds and fields so the community can enjoy the parks freely. At Sarvis, Park Adopter Ladel Lewis and the Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association plan to redevelop a segment of the park in a soccer field that includes benches and removable nets on the goals.
At Iroquois, Park Adopter Jashell Mitchell in partnership with the Invisible Grants will add spectator bleachers at the new basketball court
