Gov. Whitmer announced appointments to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards on Aug. 14 and it includes the appointment of a Flint pastor.
Jeffrey Hawkins Sr. is a pastor and president of Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Flint. He is also the owner of A&J Janitorial Services.
Hawkins has experience teaching diversity and cultural training in the community with local police departments.
Pastor Hawkins is among three others that were appointed for the commission on Aug. 14.
“By bringing more diverse voices together, we can enact important changes to police procedures and build a more equitable state,” said Governor Whitmer. “Having community leaders and the director of the Department of Civil Rights on this commission will help us ensure we’re enacting reforms to ensure everyone, no matter who they are, is treated fairly under the law. I look forward to working with this group and with everyone else who wants to build a more just, equitable Michigan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.