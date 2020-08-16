After more than 30 years of service, a Flint pastor is retiring.
Marvin Jennings Sr. was the leader of Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church for the past 34 years.
Jennings had had more than fifty years in religious leadership.
On Aug. 16, Pastor Jennings gave his final remarks and thanked his congregation and the greater Flint area for being with him during his many years of service.
“I often said that I wished every pastor could pastor at Grace Emmanuel,” said Jennings. “Or at least know the joy of pastoring at a church like Grace Immanuel.”
Jennings thanked him community for the love and joy they brought into his life during his time with the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.