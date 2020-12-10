Michigan State Police and Flint Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting in Flint.
At 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 a man was shot outside the E-Z Stop Good Liquor at 2102 S. Dort Highway in Flint.
The victim, a 52-year-old man, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hurley Hospital where’s listed in critical condition.
The suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver vehicle later identified as a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted rear windows.
Investigators are trying to track down anyone that might have witnessed the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trooper Wickersham at (616) 690-7045.
