The City of Flint has partnered with Youth for Global Health and announced the City of Flint’s World Water Day sister city and activities.
On Mon. Mar. 11, Mayor Karen Weaver, Dr. Sheryl Simmons with Youth for Global Health, and W.T. Stevens announced the World Water Day partnership and giveaway in the City of Flint.
They announced that the city has 12 semi-trucks full of water and is ready to distribute to city residents only.
The water will be distributed at different locations on Fri. Mar. 22 which is World Water Day from 3-7 p.m. or until supplies last.
World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day that highlights the importance of freshwater. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. Would Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events.
For a full list of distribution locations visit the City of Flint’s website, and click on their water/crisis recovery tab.
