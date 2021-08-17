Officers believe speed was a factor in a crash that sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
The two-vehicle collision happened on Monday, Aug. 16 at 10:15 a.m. on Court Street near Durand Street in the city of Flint.
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition while both drivers of each vehicle were treated at the scene and are in good condition, according to the Flint Police Department.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, while alcohol and drugs played no part in the incident.
While the investigation is ongoing, any witnesses of the crash are asked to call Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6818 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
