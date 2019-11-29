Image: Flint Police Winter Coat Drive
Source: City of Flint Police Department

The Flint Police Department is participating in a Winter Coat Drive.

Police will be collecting coats through December 18th.

They are collecting winter coats, sweaters, blankets, scarves, hoodies, gloves, and boots.

You can drop off your new or gently used items at the Flint Police Department or Genesee County 911 located at the Michigan State Police Flint Post.

