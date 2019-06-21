The Flint Police Department has arrested a man accused of rape after nearly a year-long investigation.
This week, police arrested 21-year-old Damaash Johnson.
Johnson is accused of raping a woman last year.
He has been charged for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police are still looking for a second person of interest.
If you have any information on this incident or the second person of interest in this case, contact Det. Patterson at 810-237-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
