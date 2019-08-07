Flint Police have arrested a second suspect in a rape case.
Javon Anthony Brown, 22, has been arrested and arraigned on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and armed robbery.
Earlier this summer, police arrested 21-year-old Damaash Johnson.
Johnson has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The two men are accused of raping a woman last year.
