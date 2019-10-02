GENERIC: City of Flint Police badge
The Flint Police Department took one suspect into custody after a man was critically stabbed.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:44 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Stewart Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man in his 40s was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition due to a stab wound.

Police were able to locate and arrest a male suspect in his 50s.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Det. Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

