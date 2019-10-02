The Flint Police Department took one suspect into custody after a man was critically stabbed.
It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:44 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Stewart Ave.
When officers arrived at the scene, a man in his 40s was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition due to a stab wound.
Police were able to locate and arrest a male suspect in his 50s.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Det. Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.