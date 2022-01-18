The Flint Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a man almost one year after his disappearance.
Shane Dillan Guinard, 31, was last seen at a Family Dollar in Burton in February or March of 2021.
Guinard is 6’2”, 175 lbs., with brown eyes and blonde hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and a brown Carhartt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 810-237-6824 or 911.
