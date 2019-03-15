Xavier Callon, 8-years-old, is missing from the Evergreen-Regency Apartments, 3102 Fox Circle, in Flint.
He was last seen wearing a blue hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and gray Champion shoes.
Callon is described as a black male with his hair in braids.
He was last seen Friday at about 3:30 p.m.
Flint Police are asking that anyone with information about Callon’s whereabouts to contact Genesee County Central Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.