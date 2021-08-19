The rolling cruise at Back to the Bricks ended around 9 p.m. on Thursday, but one thing has been active since 6 p.m. and it won't end until early Saturday is the curfew for anyone under 17-years-old without a parent or guardian.
David Coon said times have changed since he was growing up in Flint Township.
“I remember when I was a kid, we never had curfews,” Coon said.
The curfew that began on Tuesday starts at 6 p.m. and remains in place until 6 a.m. through Saturday.
“It was put in place to make sure the environment is safe and to make sure that everyone that's down here within that age range are with an adult that can manage them,” said Tyrone Booth, Detective Sgt. with the Flint Police Department.
Booth said the curfew has so far been successful.
“This is the second day of the event here in the city of Flint. Last night went well. Today so far, it’s going well, and we have great hopes that it will continue that way,” Booth said.
Many guests agree with the city's decision on the curfew for parts of the downtown area. The area includes Fifth Avenue South to I-69 and South Chavez to Church Street.
“It's great, it will cut down crime,” Coon said.
“I think it’s a good idea there’s too much violence going on,” Rebecca Broughton said.
Others do not agree with the $250 fine that comes with it. They suggest probation or community service instead.
“If you're just going to have the parents' pay money while the kids go out and run the streets, what are they learning? Oh, I can just go out and get in trouble and my parents will pay my debts off for me,” Broughton said.
Many believe the curfew put in place should be extended past the Back to the Bricks event and enforced throughout the city to cut down on crime.
