Investigators are calling for witnesses to come forward in the death of a woman shot multiple times inside her home.
The shooting on Prospect near Ballenger Highway claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green was clearly frustrated about the uptick in violent crime in the last three weeks. He’s even more upset about the lack of help police are getting from the community.
“Take for instance someone that has been shot,” Green said. “They survive. Believe it or not, these victims they aren’t cooperating. They aren’t providing basic information on number one, the number one question, ‘who shot you? And why did they shoot you?”
Chief Green said his investigators have a hard enough time getting witnesses to a shooting to talk. Now in some cases, the victims themselves are staying quiet.
“That have this type what we call a street code where you know not to snitch,” Green said. “They figure believe it or not they figure themselves being shot and telling the police who shot them is a form of snitching, which is absurd.”
On Thursday, Green went public asking for the community’s help in solving crimes. Nine people have died from gun violence this month within Flint’s city limits, including a 31-year-old woman who investigators say was gunned down in her home on Prospect Street.
Green said his officers won’t stop trying to bring violent offenders to justice, but they can’t do it alone. Green said it’s time for the community to step up.
“We will do everything in our power, everything, to conceal their identity if that’s what they truly want,” Green said. “If they can help solve a crime, I will go to bat for them. They can call me directly and we will make sure that their identity is concealed as long as they assist us in getting this individual off the streets.”
Chief Green said he will work to provide witnesses with protective custody if that’s what it takes.
