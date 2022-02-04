Capt. Collin Birnie
Source: Police Officer Labor Council.

Flint Police Department Captain Collin Birnie died in a crash while on-duty Friday, according to police.

Birnie was hit at a four way stop at Mt. Morris Road and Elms Road.

He was the captain in charge of Special Operations and Identification Bureaus.

Birnie served in the bomb squad, emergency management, dignitary protection, honor guard and as a firearms instructor. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1988 to 1992.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.