Flint Police Department Captain Collin Birnie died in a crash while on-duty Friday, according to police.
Birnie was hit at a four way stop at Mt. Morris Road and Elms Road.
He was the captain in charge of Special Operations and Identification Bureaus.
Birnie served in the bomb squad, emergency management, dignitary protection, honor guard and as a firearms instructor. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1988 to 1992.
