A local police chief said his officers can only succeed if the community helps them.
He's trying to rein in a surge of violent crime and part of his strategy is the re-opening of substations in various areas of the city.
As murders are up over 37 percent from last year in Flint, Chief of Police Terence Green said this disturbing uptick in crime has to stop.
"I’m disgusted. I’m angry. I’m frustrated," Green said.
Just this week a toddler was shot.
"Especially when a three-year-old gets struck by a stray bullet. There’s no way I can wrap my head around that," Green said.
That three-year-old boy is in critical condition according to Green. The incident happened on Damon street Wednesday.
While they are still investigating that incident, the chief is calling for volunteers to help. Substations across Flint will soon be opening their doors.
Green wants people to sign up and help run them and this is who he is looking for.
"Enthusiastic about doing it. Serving your community. These would be individuals that want to be active," Green said.
The chief said a training program starts next week and the substations will open soon.
Also, another crime fighting tool is in the works - the Flint helicopter. Green hopes to get it up in the air by next week.
"It's going to be evidence based on data driven with our deployment of the helicopter. So right now, we're pretty much just finalizing the schedule of when we want to deploy it," Green said.
Green said they will continue their efforts to curb crime but asks everyone to give them a hand.
"The community has to step up also. We're doing everything in our power. We're bringing all of our resources to bear in order to break the cycle of violence," Green said.
