It was another violent night in Flight as shots rang out early Friday morning in a city that has been battling a surge in gun violence for weeks.

Crime scene on Saginaw Street in Flint

“It is disturbing,” Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

In the last two weeks, there have been well over a half dozen murders in the city. One person was killed and three others were injured in Friday morning’s shooting.

"There was a suspect seen fleeing from the scene. One suspect, one shooter and that's all we have," Green said.

It happened about 3 a.m. on Aug. 30 on Saginaw Street near Dartmouth and Leith at a Marathon gas station. Green said officers are still gathering information and trying to track down a suspect and what led up to the violent attack.

"We are not sure. It appears to be retaliatory in nature. It does not appear to be a random act," Green said.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed while three other men are in critical, good, and serious condition. The incident happened along the same strip where a Flint officer was shot and returned fire during a Juneteenth parade this summer.

Green said this specific area could be a problem and maybe limiting hours at the gas station could help.

"It could help but if you go back and examine these shootings, we have shootings occur in the afternoon, in the early evening. It might help but whatever occurred that led up to these shootings, we have to study that in order to control it," Green said.

Green is asking anyone with information about these shootings to call Crime Stoppers. In the meantime, he said he is strategizing every day on how to take back these streets.

"We have to continue to be proactive and do what we have been doing. We’re going to win this. They are not going to win this. But it's not going to happen overnight. It's not going to happen overnight," Green said.