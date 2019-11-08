Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson announced his resignation to run for Genesee County Sheriff.
His resignation will be effective Friday, Nov. 8 at noon, and he released the following statement:
“I would like to first thank Mayor Dr. Karen Weaver and the Flint City Council for the opportunity to serve as the Flint Police Chief, a great experience I will never forget,” Johnson wrote. “I truly enjoyed serving with some of Flint’s finest police officers protecting our community.”
Johnson said Deputy Chief Devon Bernritter will act as interim chief until a permanent successor is appointed by the mayor.
