With demands for police reform echoing across the country, Flint Police Chief Phil Hart says they're already making changes within the agency.
"I want everyone to know, from the top down, that we're not playing with this,” Hart said. “We're serious!"
This comes as a senior Trump official, recently claimed on CNN, that Flint is operating under out of date, use of force policies.
Chief Hart fired back Wednesday, calling the comments callous and unnecessary and pointing out that Michigan has long banned the use of chokeholds.
Hart says that in addition to policy reviews, he's reaching out for input outside the agency.
"With the assistance of the mayor and his office,” Hart said. “We're putting together a Black Lives Matter panel. And we will sit on basically a panel, a committee, and we will discuss the best ways to move forward."
He also says they're also hoping to utilize young people in a police explorer program, so those young people can help police protect the community.
"It's always best to have people from the area, that are policing that area,” he said. “They understand, they know, and they feel responsible to that area as well because it's their home."
