Flint’s police chief is urging city leaders to lease his agency a helicopter.
His request comes during an increase in violent crime. But getting a chopper means the city will have to find hundreds of thousands of dollars to make it happen.
“A helicopter is more effective as a visual deterrent to crime than a dozen patrol cars,” Police Chief Terence Green said.
There’s a serious uptick of crime in Flint and Green said a helicopter would go a long way to help catch the bad guys.
“Those criminals out there are a lot less likely to commit crimes and get involved in drag racing, some things of that nature, drugs, selling drug activity, gang activity, that they know when there is a helicopter hovering above,” Green said.
That kind of crime fighting tool comes with a $304,000 price tag. It has landed in front of the city council after the special affairs committee advanced the idea Monday night.
Green said the money for the helicopter lease would be in addition to the regular police budget. He acknowledges the agency has access to a state police chopper, but the city needs its own.
“They’ve been very, very helpful to us by allowing us to utilize their helicopters. But they’re a state agency. They have never denied us access to their helicopters. We just want to do our part as a local municipality and do our part and not always heavily rely on other agencies,” Green said.
According to city of Flint crime data, murders and arsons are up more than 30 percent compared to last year. Green said approval of a helicopter would help his agency reduce those numbers.
“Crime is steady trending upwards. So I consider it an emergency. So we need it like yesterday,” he said.
