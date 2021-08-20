Due to the uptick violence this summer, the city of Flint has issued a state of emergency against gun violence, called for a 24-hour ceasefire last weekend, and made big investments to help out police.
"The police department and law enforcement are doing everything possible,” said Terence Green, Flint, police chief.
Shootings, murders, and violent crime continue to rise in the vehicle city. In the last two weeks there has been around 10 deadly homicides.
Green says this is not something he takes lightly.
"It's my responsibility and I accept being blamed for it because I am the chief of police of the city of flint. This violent crime uptick is happening on my watch," Green said.
That is why the chief said he's working vigorously to turn those crime numbers around; despite many challenges his department faces and the type of bad guys that are driving up crime.
"They feel that they are above the law, and they don't not value human life," Green said.
The chief said they are strategizing every day on how to improve. They are working with Michigan State Police, they have assigned officers to the ATF and there are crews assigned to the FBI Violent Streets Task Force.
They are also training officers to help patrol the skies in a helicopter, which has been delayed due to a contract they need to make and have city council approve. Green said he is hiring all the time, but he keeps losing officers.
Recently, they even lost an officer for mental health reasons.
"Not only do we have to worry about fighting crime, I have to be cognizant and aware. Of my officer’s mental states. They're seeing some horrific scenes," Green said.
To gain more officers, the department has started what the chief calls an aggressive recruiting campaign. He said the mayor and the police department will also start a bi-weekly press conference on Flint crime to make sure the community is informed.
Green said they have been successful in getting guns off the streets and he believes they are making progress, but he says to turn the crime around, it won't happen overnight.
"We're going to continue to work hard at it and be proactive. And we're not going to let them. You know, we're going to take back these streets," Green said.
