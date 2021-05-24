Gun violence is on the rise in Flint with an increase in the number of incidents and homicides this year compared to last.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green said they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best when it comes to a potentially active summer season.
“We're coming, going into a very violent summer. More violent than it was last year, so what we're trying to do is reduce that,” Green said.
Green is trying to stay ahead of crime as the summer season is approaching. He said they are now working on a summer violent crime reduction strategy. The police department is teaming up with the Assistant United States Attorney in Flint along with the Genesee County Prosecutor. The plan focuses on getting illegal guns off the streets, cracking down on reckless drivers and trying to bridge the gap in the community.
“Build trust between law enforcement and the community. We're going to have a victim impact panel. So, those victims can express their feelings and their thoughts towards those victims that have lost loved ones due to this gun violence. There's going to be several components to this,” Green said.
The city of Flint crime data shows the city has had more than 20 murders, a 33 percent increase from last year. Green said they are doing everything they can to curb the violence.
“So, instead of being reactive, we can also be proactive. We're going to have some initiatives out there. Party stores, things of that nature. We're going to start, you know, focusing on these these type of events that lead to an escalation of violence,” Green said.
Green encourages residents to speak up against crime. He said you can always call police to submit a tip or call Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.