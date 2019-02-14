The City of Flint Police Department has announced a task force centered around enforcement of crimes against children and young people.
Three City of Flint Officers have been assigned to the task force, which is already up and running.
The officers are veterans of the force, and know the community, according to the department.
The task force is partnering with other agencies throughout the county to help with prevention of crimes of this nature, by focusing on those preying on children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.