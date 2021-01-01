Officers in Flint discovered a dead man, shot multiple times, in the driver’s seat of a car on New Year’s day.
At about nine a.m. on Jan. 1, the Flint Police Department responded to a victim slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car at the 700 block of W. Dewey Street. When they arrived, they found the man had numerous gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Flint Police Department continues to investigate.
