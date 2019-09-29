The Flint Police and Fire departments took to the field at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium to prevent child abuse and support survivors.
“I think it really goes without saying, I think the police department is the better team,” said Lt. Mark Boudreau with the Flint Police Department. “We hold the belt right now.”
Both teams put on their best game faces for the third annual Charity Flag Football Game.
“Through the years coming together time for us to get together, have fun, and try to raise money for a different organization,” said Chief Ray Barton with the Flint Fire Department.
This year, a tiebreaker for both departments.
“So this will be a tiebreaker right here. Hopefully, we are going to win this game. We’d be up 2-1 in this series,” Barton said.
But beyond the friendly competition, first responders are playing for an important cause.
The proceeds from the game will go to Voices for Children Advocacy Center. Their mission is to prevent child abuse and help current survivors.
First responders said while getting the big W over the other department is fun, it isn’t the best part.
“It’s really coming together, having a good time with the police officers and also doing something positive for the city,” Barton said.
