Police officers are investigating the death of a man in the city of Flint.
Authorities were sent to the 2900 block of Richfield Road at 3:18 p.m. on Jan. 12. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Jason Allen Gardner who was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no signs of trauma or foul play, police said. While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Terrence Walker at 810-237-6917. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
