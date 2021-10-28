Flint police helicopter
The city of Flint police helicopter landed Thursday at department headquarters and will be up and running this weekend.

Flint City Council voted in July to approve a three-month lease that will cost more than $300,000. Police Chief Terence Green asked for the helicopter to help with the increase in violent crimes.

