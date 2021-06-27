The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left a man in critical condition.
Police responded to the area of Saginaw Street and Kearsley Street after receiving reports of a man who had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had a gunshot wound to his upper shoulder.
The 20-year-old victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.
Officers determined the shooting happened near the intersection of Tenth Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
