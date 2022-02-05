Flint Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on S. Dort Hwy. near E. Second Street on Friday.
Investigators believe the victim was riding a modified mini bike northbound on S. Dort Hwy. and was struck by a blue GMC Sierra that was also traveling northbound.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say next of kin has not been notified.
Speed, alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.
Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
