A Michigan man is recovering after a shooting in Flint early Saturday morning.
Flint Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of Chevrolet Ave.
The victim, a man in his mid-40’s was transported to Hurley Medical Center and is in good condition.
Two suspects, one man and one woman were also located at the scene. The man was transported to Hurley Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
The other suspect, a woman in her mid-40’s is lodged pending further investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Robert Frost at 810-484-6772.
