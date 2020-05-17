GENERIC: Flint Police logo

Flint Police are investigating after an overnight shooting.

According to Michigan State Police, a shooting happened on the 100 block of E. Moore St.

MSP said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.

The number of injuries is unknown.

TV5 is working to learn more.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.