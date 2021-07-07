The Flint Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that both happened on Wednesday.
The first shooting happened in the area of Third and Church Street. The second shooting happened on Clio Road and Chateau Drive, according to Flint police.
The Flint Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of W. Third Street on Wednesday about 10:58 a.m. A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The victim’s family was notified at the scene.
A suspect was arrested and police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.
Flint police also responded to a shooting at 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Chateau Drive and Clio Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive and lying in the middle of Chateau Drive.
The victim, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspects in custody according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information, they can contact Det. Hartman at 810-237-6919, Det. Walker at 810-237-6917, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.