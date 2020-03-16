The Flint Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man dead.
Officers responded to the area of E. Baker and Alexander streets for shots fired at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
When they arrived, police found a 29-year-old man inside a vehicle slumped over in the driver’s seat with a fatal gunshot wound.
Flint Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.
Investigators do not have information on a suspect or witnesses.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information on this shooting can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
